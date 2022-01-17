Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.42 million Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $0.66 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $196.92M. GAU’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.18% off its 52-week high of $1.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at Galiano Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 430.84K.

Analysts gave the Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GAU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Galiano Gold Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) trade information

Instantly GAU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7082 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.54%, with the 5-day performance at -1.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) is -1.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GAU’s forecast low is $0.95 with $2.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -324.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -43.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Galiano Gold Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.15% over the past 6 months, a -50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Galiano Gold Inc. will rise 122.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -80.00% for the next quarter.

GAU Dividends

Galiano Gold Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Galiano Gold Inc. shares while 43.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.43%. There are 43.34% institutions holding the Galiano Gold Inc. stock share, with Ruffer LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.73% of the shares, roughly 26.38 million GAU shares worth $18.99 million.

Sun Valley Gold LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.54% or 23.72 million shares worth $17.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 9.26 million shares estimated at $7.23 million under it, the former controlled 4.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 6.74 million shares worth around $5.26 million.