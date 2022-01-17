Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) Shares Are Up 0.11% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 0.44 million Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $55.19 changed hands at $3.08 or 5.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.62B. GLPG’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.03% off its 52-week high of $113.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.41, which suggests the last value was 15.91% up since then. When we look at Galapagos NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 234.76K.

Analysts gave the Galapagos NV (GLPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended GLPG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Galapagos NV’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.88.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) trade information

Instantly GLPG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 55.40 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 5.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 6.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is 5.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

Galapagos NV (GLPG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Galapagos NV share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.17% over the past 6 months, a 36.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Galapagos NV will rise 17.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -458.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $143.22 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Galapagos NV’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $152.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $194.65 million and $147.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Galapagos NV earnings to increase by 45.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.71% per year.

GLPG Dividends

Galapagos NV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Galapagos NV shares while 13.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.11%. There are 13.11% institutions holding the Galapagos NV stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.38% of the shares, roughly 1.56 million GLPG shares worth $82.01 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.71% or 1.12 million shares worth $58.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $19.73 million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $12.04 million.