FTDR Stock Forecast 2022: Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Remains Strong With -59.79% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.42 million Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $37.55 changed hands at $0.21 or 0.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.24B. FTDR’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.96% off its 52-week high of $58.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.06, which suggests the last value was 14.62% up since then. When we look at Frontdoor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 789.27K.

Analysts gave the Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FTDR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Frontdoor Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) trade information

Instantly FTDR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.99 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.46%, with the 5-day performance at 1.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) is 14.34% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTDR’s forecast low is $37.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Frontdoor Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.25% over the past 6 months, a 27.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Frontdoor Inc. will rise 150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $336.26 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Frontdoor Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $354.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $323 million and $329 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Frontdoor Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.80% per year.

FTDR Dividends

Frontdoor Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Frontdoor Inc. shares while 107.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.35%. There are 107.11% institutions holding the Frontdoor Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.75% of the shares, roughly 8.26 million FTDR shares worth $346.11 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.70% or 7.37 million shares worth $308.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd. With 3.44 million shares estimated at $144.03 million under it, the former controlled 4.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd held about 3.20% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $113.63 million.