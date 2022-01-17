Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 0.54 million Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $101.48 changed hands at -$2.38 or -2.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.25B. FBHS’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.34% off its 52-week high of $114.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $80.40, which suggests the last value was 20.77% up since then. When we look at Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 843.37K.

Analysts gave the Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FBHS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) trade information

Instantly FBHS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 106.39 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) is -4.26% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $119.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FBHS’s forecast low is $100.00 with $136.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.51% over the past 6 months, a 36.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. will rise 3.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.91 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.66 billion and $1.64 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. earnings to increase by 29.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

FBHS Dividends

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04. The 1.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.45% of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares while 90.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.82%. There are 90.42% institutions holding the Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.84% of the shares, roughly 14.72 million FBHS shares worth $1.32 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.59% or 13.01 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 3.89 million shares estimated at $347.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $368.32 million.