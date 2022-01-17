Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.48 million Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $82.83 changed hands at $0.57 or 0.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.98B. FMX’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.16% off its 52-week high of $89.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.74, which suggests the last value was 18.22% up since then. When we look at Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 480.86K.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) trade information

Instantly FMX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 83.24 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.59%, with the 5-day performance at 4.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) is 13.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.71 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.17% over the past 6 months, a 2,758.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will rise 617.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.85 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $6.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.35 billion and $6.12 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. earnings to decrease by -109.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.10% per year.

FMX Dividends

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 1.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.14. It is important to note, however, that the 1.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.68 per year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. shares while 35.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.77%. There are 35.77% institutions holding the Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. stock share, with Harding Loevner LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.93% of the shares, roughly 8.49 million FMX shares worth $736.22 million.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.11% or 6.72 million shares worth $582.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. With 2.95 million shares estimated at $242.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 2.81 million shares worth around $231.23 million.