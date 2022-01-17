FMBI Stock Forecast 2022: First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) Is Weak With A -20.62% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.69 million First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $22.55 changed hands at $0.36 or 1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.57B. FMBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.67% off its 52-week high of $24.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.39, which suggests the last value was 27.32% up since then. When we look at First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 538.27K.

Analysts gave the First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FMBI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) trade information

Instantly FMBI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.60 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.11%, with the 5-day performance at 2.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) is 17.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FMBI’s forecast low is $20.00 with $27.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.31% for it to hit the projected low.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Midwest Bancorp Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.91% over the past 6 months, a 41.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. will rise 2.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190.3 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $182.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $175.83 million and $186.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.80%. The 2022 estimates are for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. earnings to decrease by -52.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

FMBI Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 28. The 2.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 2.48% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.51 per year.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.90% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares while 83.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.23%. There are 83.47% institutions holding the First Midwest Bancorp Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.70% of the shares, roughly 16.78 million FMBI shares worth $319.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.18% or 12.76 million shares worth $242.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 8.83 million shares estimated at $167.82 million under it, the former controlled 7.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.72% of the shares, roughly 7.67 million shares worth around $147.67 million.