Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 0.4 million Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $132.86 changed hands at -$2.8 or -2.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.46B. FRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.76% off its 52-week high of $140.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $84.38, which suggests the last value was 36.49% up since then. When we look at Federal Realty Investment Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 451.34K.

Analysts gave the Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended FRT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) trade information

Instantly FRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 137.17 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -2.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.54%, with the 5-day performance at -1.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is 3.22% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $138.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRT’s forecast low is $130.00 with $155.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Federal Realty Investment Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.37% over the past 6 months, a 21.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Federal Realty Investment Trust will fall -57.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $246.35 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $245.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $219.51 million and $218.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Federal Realty Investment Trust earnings to decrease by -64.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.70% per year.

FRT Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14. The 3.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.28. It is important to note, however, that the 3.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares while 98.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.71%. There are 98.71% institutions holding the Federal Realty Investment Trust stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.18% of the shares, roughly 11.81 million FRT shares worth $1.39 billion.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.30% or 7.23 million shares worth $853.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. With 3.29 million shares estimated at $396.52 million under it, the former controlled 4.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. held about 3.21% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $294.98 million.