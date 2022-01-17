Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -55.76 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 0.44 million Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $128.40 changed hands at $2.42 or 1.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.75B. EEFT’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.62% off its 52-week high of $167.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $101.18, which suggests the last value was 21.2% up since then. When we look at Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 491.73K.

Analysts gave the Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EEFT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) trade information

Instantly EEFT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 129.71 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.75%, with the 5-day performance at 4.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) is 10.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $171.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EEFT’s forecast low is $147.00 with $200.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Euronet Worldwide Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.43% over the past 6 months, a 36.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Euronet Worldwide Inc. will rise 16.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 347.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $813 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $746.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $706.6 million and $652.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Euronet Worldwide Inc. earnings to decrease by -101.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

EEFT Dividends

Euronet Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.54% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares while 96.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.66%. There are 96.09% institutions holding the Euronet Worldwide Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.83% of the shares, roughly 4.67 million EEFT shares worth $594.32 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.87% or 3.63 million shares worth $462.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $251.75 million under it, the former controlled 3.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund held about 3.23% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $217.47 million.