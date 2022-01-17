Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 0.6 million Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $27.60 changed hands at -$0.35 or -1.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.36B. EPRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.28% off its 52-week high of $32.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.00, which suggests the last value was 27.54% up since then. When we look at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 701.51K.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) trade information

Instantly EPRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.27 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.27%, with the 5-day performance at -2.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) is 0.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.36% over the past 6 months, a 18.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. will rise 340.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.55 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $64.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.11 million and $48.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.82% per year.

EPRT Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 3.77% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 3.77% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.30% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares while 100.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.65%. There are 100.32% institutions holding the Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.93% of the shares, roughly 20.59 million EPRT shares worth $574.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.27% or 18.56 million shares worth $518.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 7.97 million shares estimated at $237.42 million under it, the former controlled 6.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.55% of the shares, roughly 5.53 million shares worth around $164.78 million.