EDR Stock Forecast 2022: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Remains Strong With -30.64% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.77 million Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $32.15 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.39B. EDR’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.74% off its 52-week high of $35.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.02, which suggests the last value was 31.51% up since then. When we look at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Analysts gave the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended EDR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Instantly EDR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 33.83 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.85%, with the 5-day performance at -5.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) is 6.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EDR’s forecast low is $28.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.32 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.37 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.30%.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares while 87.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.57%. There are 87.91% institutions holding the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 35.17% of the shares, roughly 91.98 million EDR shares worth $2.64 billion.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 21.04 million shares worth $603.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were New Perspective Fund Inc and New Economy Fund (The). With 6.13 million shares estimated at $175.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $74.99 million.