Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 0.55 million Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $51.82 changed hands at $1.56 or 3.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.82B. EPC’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.14% off its 52-week high of $50.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.87, which suggests the last value was 42.36% up since then. When we look at Edgewell Personal Care Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 367.12K.

Analysts gave the Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended EPC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Edgewell Personal Care Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) trade information

Instantly EPC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 51.86 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 3.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.37%, with the 5-day performance at 6.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) is 14.02% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EPC’s forecast low is $46.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Edgewell Personal Care Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.43% over the past 6 months, a 3.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Edgewell Personal Care Company will fall -4.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $459.86 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Edgewell Personal Care Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $540.55 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Edgewell Personal Care Company earnings to increase by 71.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.40% per year.

EPC Dividends

Edgewell Personal Care Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11. The 1.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Edgewell Personal Care Company shares while 95.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.75%. There are 95.02% institutions holding the Edgewell Personal Care Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.40% of the shares, roughly 8.39 million EPC shares worth $304.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.86% or 5.92 million shares worth $214.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. With 3.66 million shares estimated at $128.24 million under it, the former controlled 6.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held about 4.77% of the shares, roughly 2.6 million shares worth around $94.38 million.