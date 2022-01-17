DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 0.54 million DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.30. With the company’s per share price at $29.01 changed hands at $0.21 or 0.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.98B. DCP’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.68% off its 52-week high of $33.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.01, which suggests the last value was 34.47% up since then. When we look at DCP Midstream LP’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 510.56K.

Analysts gave the DCP Midstream LP (DCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DCP as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. DCP Midstream LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.84.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

Instantly DCP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 29.62 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.57%, with the 5-day performance at -0.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is 15.07% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DCP’s forecast low is $34.00 with $49.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.2% for it to hit the projected low.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DCP Midstream LP share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.35% over the past 6 months, a -38.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DCP Midstream LP will rise 147.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 352.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 67.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.56 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that DCP Midstream LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.78 billion and $2.32 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 99.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 57.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.50%. The 2022 estimates are for DCP Midstream LP earnings to decrease by -67.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.60% per year.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14. The 5.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 5.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.93% of DCP Midstream LP shares while 32.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.56%. There are 32.54% institutions holding the DCP Midstream LP stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.38% of the shares, roughly 11.21 million DCP shares worth $316.52 million.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 9.35 million shares worth $263.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund. With 11.63 million shares estimated at $303.15 million under it, the former controlled 5.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 2.6 million shares worth around $67.76 million.