CVB Financial Corp.’s (NASDAQ: CVBF) Stock Could Appreciate By -11.25%

In the last trading session, 0.64 million CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s per share price at $23.37 changed hands at $0.17 or 0.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.13B. CVBF’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.97% off its 52-week high of $25.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.72, which suggests the last value was 19.9% up since then. When we look at CVB Financial Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 639.25K.

Analysts gave the CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CVBF as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CVB Financial Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) trade information

Instantly CVBF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.50 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.15%, with the 5-day performance at 2.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) is 9.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVBF’s forecast low is $21.50 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.0% for it to hit the projected low.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CVB Financial Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.10% over the past 6 months, a 19.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 33.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CVB Financial Corp. will fall -21.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -29.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $106.52 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that CVB Financial Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $114.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $105.85 million and $103.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.90%. The 2022 estimates are for CVB Financial Corp. earnings to decrease by -12.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CVBF Dividends

CVB Financial Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 31. The 3.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 3.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.98 per year.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.71% of CVB Financial Corp. shares while 72.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.89%. There are 72.50% institutions holding the CVB Financial Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.56% of the shares, roughly 19.74 million CVBF shares worth $402.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.53% or 14.27 million shares worth $290.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. With 8.57 million shares estimated at $171.64 million under it, the former controlled 6.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 3.83 million shares worth around $78.02 million.