Could PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.42 million PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $42.31 changed hands at -$1.72 or -3.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.86B. PRG’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.99% off its 52-week high of $60.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.94, which suggests the last value was 5.6% up since then. When we look at PROG Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 739.29K.

Analysts gave the PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PRG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PROG Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.69.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) trade information

Instantly PRG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.97 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -3.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.21%, with the 5-day performance at -2.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is -6.35% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRG’s forecast low is $55.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.99% for it to hit the projected low.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PROG Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.24% over the past 6 months, a 15.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PROG Holdings Inc. will fall -27.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $660.59 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that PROG Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $791.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $605.65 million and $721 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.80%. The 2022 estimates are for PROG Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 546.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.00% per year.

PRG Dividends

PROG Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.24% of PROG Holdings Inc. shares while 99.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.47%. There are 99.23% institutions holding the PROG Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.90% of the shares, roughly 8.44 million PRG shares worth $354.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.26% or 6.71 million shares worth $281.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.86 million shares estimated at $78.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 1.79 million shares worth around $72.52 million.