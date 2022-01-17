Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -25.8% Loss

In the last trading session, 0.43 million Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $397.45 changed hands at -$7.29 or -1.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.68B. CTAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.1% off its 52-week high of $461.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $314.62, which suggests the last value was 20.84% up since then. When we look at Cintas Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 423.70K.

Analysts gave the Cintas Corporation (CTAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CTAS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cintas Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.45.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) trade information

Instantly CTAS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 410.00 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) is -13.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $457.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CTAS’s forecast low is $415.00 with $500.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cintas Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.98% over the past 6 months, a 6.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cintas Corporation will rise 3.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.9 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Cintas Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2022 will be $1.96 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Cintas Corporation earnings to increase by 26.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.90% per year.

CTAS Dividends

Cintas Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21. The 0.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.80. It is important to note, however, that the 0.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.02 per year.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.83% of Cintas Corporation shares while 65.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.24%. There are 65.79% institutions holding the Cintas Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.49% of the shares, roughly 9.82 million CTAS shares worth $3.74 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.66% or 5.86 million shares worth $2.23 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2.47 million shares estimated at $940.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $751.93 million.