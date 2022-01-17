Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -30.98% Loss

In the last trading session, 0.46 million Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $355.01 changed hands at $3.16 or 0.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.20B. CRL’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.63% off its 52-week high of $460.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $249.48, which suggests the last value was 29.73% up since then. When we look at Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 387.59K.

Analysts gave the Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CRL as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) trade information

Instantly CRL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 366.01 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.78%, with the 5-day performance at 8.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is -2.18% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $443.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRL’s forecast low is $400.00 with $465.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Charles River Laboratories International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.16% over the past 6 months, a 26.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. will rise 1.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $888.31 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $938.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $790.99 million and $798.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. earnings to increase by 41.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.56% per year.

CRL Dividends

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.46% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares while 95.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.83%. There are 95.42% institutions holding the Charles River Laboratories International Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.74% of the shares, roughly 5.92 million CRL shares worth $2.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.08% or 5.09 million shares worth $2.1 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. With 1.43 million shares estimated at $588.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $478.28 million.