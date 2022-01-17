Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.35 million Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.51 changed hands at -$0.22 or -3.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.29B. CLBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.38% off its 52-week high of $13.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.28, which suggests the last value was 3.53% up since then. When we look at Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 294.45K.

Analysts gave the Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CLBT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) trade information

Instantly CLBT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.36 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -3.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.83%, with the 5-day performance at -4.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) is -21.28% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLBT’s forecast low is $9.50 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -207.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.99 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $62.24 million.

CLBT Dividends

Cellebrite DI Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 12.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.55% of Cellebrite DI Ltd. shares while 11.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.77%. There are 11.80% institutions holding the Cellebrite DI Ltd. stock share, with Light Street Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.86% of the shares, roughly 6.79 million CLBT shares worth $62.92 million.

Isomer Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.27% or 4.0 million shares worth $37.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. With 73642.0 shares estimated at $0.82 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 15836.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.