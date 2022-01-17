CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRE): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.66 million CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $22.70 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.20B. CTRE’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.65% off its 52-week high of $24.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.45, which suggests the last value was 14.32% up since then. When we look at CareTrust REIT Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 807.92K.

Analysts gave the CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CTRE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CareTrust REIT Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) trade information

Instantly CTRE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.22 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.57%, with the 5-day performance at -1.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) is 6.87% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CTRE’s forecast low is $22.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.08% for it to hit the projected low.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CareTrust REIT Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.95% over the past 6 months, a 8.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CareTrust REIT Inc. will rise 13.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.75 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that CareTrust REIT Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $49.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.14 million and $45.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.50%. The 2022 estimates are for CareTrust REIT Inc. earnings to increase by 71.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.20% per year.

CTRE Dividends

CareTrust REIT Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14. The 4.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.06. It is important to note, however, that the 4.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.98% of CareTrust REIT Inc. shares while 89.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.71%. There are 89.89% institutions holding the CareTrust REIT Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 19.71% of the shares, roughly 19.13 million CTRE shares worth $388.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.82% or 15.35 million shares worth $311.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 6.51 million shares estimated at $135.13 million under it, the former controlled 6.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.70% of the shares, roughly 4.56 million shares worth around $94.53 million.