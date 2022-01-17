Can Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.44 million Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $306.98 changed hands at $2.77 or 0.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.30B. LAD’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.16% off its 52-week high of $417.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $274.03, which suggests the last value was 10.73% up since then. When we look at Lithia Motors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 373.99K.

Analysts gave the Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LAD as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lithia Motors Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $9.88.

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) trade information

Instantly LAD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 307.19 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.38%, with the 5-day performance at 2.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is 8.03% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $464.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LAD’s forecast low is $303.00 with $542.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lithia Motors Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.58% over the past 6 months, a 110.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -29.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lithia Motors Inc. will rise 81.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.15 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Lithia Motors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $6.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.94 billion and $4.34 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Lithia Motors Inc. earnings to increase by 68.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.90% per year.

LAD Dividends

Lithia Motors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07. The 0.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.57% of Lithia Motors Inc. shares while 93.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.02%. There are 93.55% institutions holding the Lithia Motors Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.63% of the shares, roughly 2.92 million LAD shares worth $924.22 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.75% or 2.65 million shares worth $839.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 0.85 million shares estimated at $270.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $260.7 million.