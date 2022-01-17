Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 0.44 million Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $18.77 changed hands at -$1.41 or -6.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $314.96M. BBW’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.2% off its 52-week high of $23.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.06, which suggests the last value was 78.37% up since then. When we look at Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 329.50K.

Analysts gave the Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BBW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) trade information

Instantly BBW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.50 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -6.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.84%, with the 5-day performance at -11.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) is -3.64% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBW’s forecast low is $33.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -75.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.59% over the past 6 months, a 326.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. will rise 36.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $111.92 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $76.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $93.66 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.28%. The 2022 estimates are for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings to increase by 298.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

BBW Dividends

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.80% of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares while 61.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.98%. There are 61.73% institutions holding the Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stock share, with Cannell Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million BBW shares worth $22.76 million.

Kanen Wealth Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.07% or 1.15 million shares worth $19.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Micro Cap Fd. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $6.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Micro Cap Fd held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $3.74 million.