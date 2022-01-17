BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 0.52 million BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s per share price at $24.44 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.95B. BSIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.54% off its 52-week high of $31.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.86, which suggests the last value was 26.92% up since then. When we look at BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Analysts gave the BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BSIG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) trade information

Instantly BSIG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.99 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) is -9.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BSIG’s forecast low is $27.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.47% for it to hit the projected low.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.85% over the past 6 months, a -18.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will fall -17.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $106.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $177.4 million and $131.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.20%. The 2022 estimates are for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. earnings to increase by 42.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.20% per year.

BSIG Dividends

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07. The 0.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.37 per year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares while 87.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.91%. There are 87.63% institutions holding the BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stock share, with Paulson & Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 25.06% of the shares, roughly 20.0 million BSIG shares worth $522.61 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.91% or 8.71 million shares worth $227.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund. With 4.01 million shares estimated at $120.27 million under it, the former controlled 5.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $59.96 million.