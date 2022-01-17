Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 0.65 million Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $58.18 changed hands at $0.95 or 1.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.57B. BHF’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.09% off its 52-week high of $58.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.32, which suggests the last value was 39.29% up since then. When we look at Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 574.46K.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) trade information

Instantly BHF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 58.28 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.32%, with the 5-day performance at 3.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) is 14.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.08 days.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brighthouse Financial Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.58% over the past 6 months, a 255.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brighthouse Financial Inc. will rise 47.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -24.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.17 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.15 billion and $2.37 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Brighthouse Financial Inc. earnings to decrease by -71.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.70% per year.

BHF Dividends

Brighthouse Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares while 84.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.84%. There are 84.28% institutions holding the Brighthouse Financial Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.94% of the shares, roughly 9.53 million BHF shares worth $431.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.04% or 8.02 million shares worth $362.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. With 6.65 million shares estimated at $300.73 million under it, the former controlled 8.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held about 3.70% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $133.44 million.