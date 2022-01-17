BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.5 million BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $18.43 changed hands at $0.47 or 2.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.88B. BPMP’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.19% off its 52-week high of $18.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.01, which suggests the last value was 40.26% up since then. When we look at BP Midstream Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 656.71K.

Analysts gave the BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BPMP as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BP Midstream Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) trade information

Instantly BPMP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.46 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 2.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.46%, with the 5-day performance at 7.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) is 43.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.86, meaning bulls need a downside of -24.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BPMP’s forecast low is $13.70 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 7.76% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.66% for it to hit the projected low.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BP Midstream Partners LP share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.64% over the past 6 months, a -10.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BP Midstream Partners LP will fall -2.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.81 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BP Midstream Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $31.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33 million and $29.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.20%. The 2022 estimates are for BP Midstream Partners LP earnings to increase by 0.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.90% per year.

BPMP Dividends

BP Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09. The 7.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.39. It is important to note, however, that the 7.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.41% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares while 26.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.62%. There are 26.27% institutions holding the BP Midstream Partners LP stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.81% of the shares, roughly 9.23 million BPMP shares worth $122.28 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.35% or 4.56 million shares worth $60.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF and ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fd. With 3.62 million shares estimated at $48.21 million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fd held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $14.52 million.