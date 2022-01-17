Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 0.76 million Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $125.08 changed hands at -$0.63 or -0.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.41B. BXP’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.33% off its 52-week high of $128.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $88.45, which suggests the last value was 29.29% up since then. When we look at Boston Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 748.41K.

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) trade information

Instantly BXP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 126.42 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.60%, with the 5-day performance at -0.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) is 8.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $126.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BXP’s forecast low is $106.00 with $145.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Boston Properties Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.98% over the past 6 months, a 3.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Boston Properties Inc. will rise 30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $727.39 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Boston Properties Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $737.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $665.09 million and $713.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Boston Properties Inc. earnings to increase by 68.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

BXP Dividends

Boston Properties Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 28. The 3.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.09 per year.

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Boston Properties Inc. shares while 99.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.79%. There are 99.61% institutions holding the Boston Properties Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.65% of the shares, roughly 22.88 million BXP shares worth $2.48 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.39% or 16.22 million shares worth $1.76 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.98 million shares estimated at $793.29 million under it, the former controlled 4.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 3.96 million shares worth around $428.98 million.