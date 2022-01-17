Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -5.64% Decline

In the last trading session, 0.78 million Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.85 changed hands at -$0.23 or -5.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.10B. BRDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -194.03% off its 52-week high of $11.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.98, which suggests the last value was -3.38% down since then. When we look at Bird Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Analysts gave the Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BRDS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bird Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Instantly BRDS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -33.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.70 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -5.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.60%, with the 5-day performance at -33.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is -57.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRDS’s forecast low is $6.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -263.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $45.18 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Bird Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $49.62 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Bird Global Inc. earnings to increase by 46.30%.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.00% of Bird Global Inc. shares while 33.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.91%. There are 33.90% institutions holding the Bird Global Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.82% of the shares, roughly 4.37 million BRDS shares worth $43.53 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.03% or 2.47 million shares worth $24.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd. With 2.73 million shares estimated at $27.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $5.2 million.