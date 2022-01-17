Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $41.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.61 million Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $33.25 changed hands at -$0.41 or -1.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.46B. CIB’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.3% off its 52-week high of $40.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.64, which suggests the last value was 16.87% up since then. When we look at Bancolombia S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 261.07K.

Analysts gave the Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CIB as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Bancolombia S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) trade information

Instantly CIB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 34.37 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.25%, with the 5-day performance at 8.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) is 5.76% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CIB’s forecast low is $25.45 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bancolombia S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.95% over the past 6 months, a 1,087.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bancolombia S.A. will rise 126.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 296.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 85.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.1 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Bancolombia S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $591.18 million and $505.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 86.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 119.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Bancolombia S.A. earnings to decrease by -91.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.00% per year.

CIB Dividends

Bancolombia S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 0.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.25. It is important to note, however, that the 0.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Bancolombia S.A. shares while 27.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.37%. There are 27.37% institutions holding the Bancolombia S.A. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.33% of the shares, roughly 3.76 million CIB shares worth $130.26 million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.01% or 3.4 million shares worth $117.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund. With 1.62 million shares estimated at $46.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $50.39 million.