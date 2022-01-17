Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 0.36 million Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $45.90 changed hands at -$0.35 or -0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.65B. APAM’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.6% off its 52-week high of $57.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.06, which suggests the last value was 6.19% up since then. When we look at Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 517.27K.

Analysts gave the Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended APAM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) trade information

Instantly APAM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 48.00 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.65%, with the 5-day performance at -2.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) is 0.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APAM’s forecast low is $43.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.79% over the past 6 months, a 49.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will rise 21.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $316.59 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $319.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $261.1 million and $290.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. earnings to increase by 28.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.00% per year.

APAM Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04. The 8.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.92. It is important to note, however, that the 8.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 7.71 per year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.03% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares while 82.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.42%. There are 82.94% institutions holding the Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.15% of the shares, roughly 5.97 million APAM shares worth $291.96 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.95% or 4.53 million shares worth $221.71 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1.75 million shares estimated at $85.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $80.32 million.