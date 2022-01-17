Are West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 0.32 million West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $97.27 changed hands at -$1.88 or -1.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.98B. WFG’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.69% off its 52-week high of $101.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $58.99, which suggests the last value was 39.35% up since then. When we look at West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 235.18K.

Analysts gave the West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WFG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.82.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) trade information

Instantly WFG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 101.83 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.00%, with the 5-day performance at 5.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) is 11.01% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $121.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WFG’s forecast low is $107.00 with $141.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.0% for it to hit the projected low.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.76% over the past 6 months, a 208.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 40.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.06 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.93 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 67.20%. The 2022 estimates are for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 633.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.83% per year.

WFG Dividends

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 15. The 0.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 0.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.47% of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. shares while 72.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.70%. There are 72.33% institutions holding the West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. stock share, with Pictet Asset Management SA the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.69% of the shares, roughly 5.92 million WFG shares worth $498.38 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.94% or 5.14 million shares worth $432.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 1.43 million shares estimated at $102.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $62.12 million.