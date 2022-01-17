Are Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $46.55 changed hands at -$0.88 or -1.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $427.33M. LAWS’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.4% off its 52-week high of $62.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.15, which suggests the last value was 5.16% up since then. When we look at Lawson Products Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 13.55K.

Analysts gave the Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LAWS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lawson Products Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) trade information

Instantly LAWS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 48.85 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.98%, with the 5-day performance at -5.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) is -3.04% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LAWS’s forecast low is $61.00 with $61.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lawson Products Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.92% over the past 6 months, a 41.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lawson Products Inc. will rise 187.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $102.38 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lawson Products Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $104.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.13 million and $103.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 117.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Lawson Products Inc. earnings to increase by 110.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

LAWS Dividends

Lawson Products Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.10% of Lawson Products Inc. shares while 88.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.92%. There are 88.15% institutions holding the Lawson Products Inc. stock share, with King Luther Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 47.84% of the shares, roughly 4.34 million LAWS shares worth $217.22 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.23% or 0.47 million shares worth $23.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $11.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $7.85 million.