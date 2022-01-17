Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 0.46 million Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.69. With the company’s per share price at $33.48 changed hands at $2.27 or 7.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $900.95M. ARCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -166.37% off its 52-week high of $89.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.87, which suggests the last value was 25.72% up since then. When we look at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 581.29K.

Analysts gave the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARCT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Instantly ARCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 34.51 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 7.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.54%, with the 5-day performance at -1.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is -5.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.19 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.55% over the past 6 months, a -122.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will fall -34.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 117.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.83 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $46.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.24 million and $2.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 607.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,092.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.00%.

ARCT Dividends

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.91% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 70.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.42%. There are 70.10% institutions holding the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.55% of the shares, roughly 3.05 million ARCT shares worth $145.5 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.60% or 2.53 million shares worth $120.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 2.6 million shares estimated at $103.5 million under it, the former controlled 9.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 5.23% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $61.96 million.