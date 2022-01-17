Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.36 million Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.55 changed hands at $0.55 or 5.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $640.49M. AMYT’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.35% off its 52-week high of $15.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.17, which suggests the last value was 13.08% up since then. When we look at Amryt Pharma plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 136.14K.

Analysts gave the Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMYT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amryt Pharma plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) trade information

Instantly AMYT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.77 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 5.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.31%, with the 5-day performance at -2.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) is 8.09% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMYT’s forecast low is $19.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -326.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -80.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amryt Pharma plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.55% over the past 6 months, a 28.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amryt Pharma plc will rise 72.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.81 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Amryt Pharma plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $58.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42.52 million and $46.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Amryt Pharma plc earnings to decrease by -24.70%.

AMYT Dividends

Amryt Pharma plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Amryt Pharma plc shares while 50.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.16%. There are 50.12% institutions holding the Amryt Pharma plc stock share, with Stonepine Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 18.78% of the shares, roughly 5.8 million AMYT shares worth $69.88 million.

Athyrium Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.63% or 4.52 million shares worth $54.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Bruce & Co., Inc. and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fd. With 0.41 million shares estimated at $4.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fd held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.92 million.