Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) Gain 0.24%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.35 million Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $55.27 changed hands at $0.13 or 0.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.84B. ABCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.29% off its 52-week high of $59.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.60, which suggests the last value was 33.78% up since then. When we look at Ameris Bancorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 377.84K.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) trade information

Instantly ABCB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 55.62 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.25%, with the 5-day performance at 2.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is 14.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.81 days.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ameris Bancorp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.26% over the past 6 months, a 23.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ameris Bancorp will fall -13.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $241.12 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $241.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $275.6 million and $282.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Ameris Bancorp earnings to increase by 37.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

ABCB Dividends

Ameris Bancorp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 26 and January 31. The 1.09% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.09% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.20 per year.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.25% of Ameris Bancorp shares while 91.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.45%. There are 91.38% institutions holding the Ameris Bancorp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.47% of the shares, roughly 10.08 million ABCB shares worth $522.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.54% or 7.34 million shares worth $380.71 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.45 million shares estimated at $233.04 million under it, the former controlled 6.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $97.98 million.