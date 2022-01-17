Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) Shares Declined By -4.46% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 0.44 million Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.50. With the company’s per share price at $50.79 changed hands at $1.32 or 2.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.40B. AOSL’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.01% off its 52-week high of $64.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.66, which suggests the last value was 53.42% up since then. When we look at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 526.36K.

Analysts gave the Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AOSL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) trade information

Instantly AOSL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 53.36 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.13%, with the 5-day performance at -6.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) is -4.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AOSL’s forecast low is $38.00 with $67.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 103.49% over the past 6 months, a 39.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $188 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $184.43 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 78.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited earnings to increase by 902.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.00% per year.

AOSL Dividends

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.32% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares while 58.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.55%. There are 58.54% institutions holding the Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.29% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million AOSL shares worth $60.34 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.54% or 1.46 million shares worth $45.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $36.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $19.12 million.