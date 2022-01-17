Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $28.00 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.12B. ATSG’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.43% off its 52-week high of $31.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.42, which suggests the last value was 23.5% up since then. When we look at Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 306.75K.

Analysts gave the Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATSG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) trade information

Instantly ATSG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.30 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.70%, with the 5-day performance at 1.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) is -0.53% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATSG’s forecast low is $31.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Air Transport Services Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.51% over the past 6 months, a -2.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Air Transport Services Group Inc. will rise 42.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 105.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $463.85 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $442.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $399.36 million and $376.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Air Transport Services Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.50% per year.

ATSG Dividends

Air Transport Services Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.70% of Air Transport Services Group Inc. shares while 100.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.74%. There are 100.01% institutions holding the Air Transport Services Group Inc. stock share, with Amazon.com, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 19.45% of the shares, roughly 14.43 million ATSG shares worth $372.4 million.

River Road Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.78% or 9.49 million shares worth $244.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.97 million shares estimated at $48.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $43.25 million.