AGO Stock: More Upside For Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO)?

In the last trading session, 0.32 million Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $55.69 changed hands at $0.67 or 1.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.81B. AGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.26% off its 52-week high of $56.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.31, which suggests the last value was 36.6% up since then. When we look at Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 457.59K.

Analysts gave the Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.79.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) trade information

Instantly AGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 56.18 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.94%, with the 5-day performance at 2.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) is 16.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGO’s forecast low is $56.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Assured Guaranty Ltd. will rise 14.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -35.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $173.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $172.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $379 million and $177 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -54.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Assured Guaranty Ltd. earnings to increase by 4.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

AGO Dividends

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28. The 1.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.83 per year.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.03% of Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares while 96.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.27%. There are 96.18% institutions holding the Assured Guaranty Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.53% of the shares, roughly 8.06 million AGO shares worth $377.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.30% or 7.89 million shares worth $369.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Putnam Large Cap Value Fund. With 4.93 million shares estimated at $273.87 million under it, the former controlled 7.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Large Cap Value Fund held about 5.94% of the shares, roughly 4.15 million shares worth around $230.56 million.