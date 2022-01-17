ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) Shares Inclined By 10.49% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 0.47 million ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $45.17 changed hands at $0.29 or 0.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.01B. ABM’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.82% off its 52-week high of $55.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.31, which suggests the last value was 19.61% up since then. When we look at ABM Industries Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 397.64K.

Analysts gave the ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ABM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ABM Industries Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.86.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) trade information

Instantly ABM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 45.44 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.58%, with the 5-day performance at 5.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) is 10.49% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABM’s forecast low is $47.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.05% for it to hit the projected low.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ABM Industries Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.26% over the past 6 months, a -4.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ABM Industries Incorporated will fall -14.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.84 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ABM Industries Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $1.82 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.10%. The 2022 estimates are for ABM Industries Incorporated earnings to decrease by -4.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.00% per year.

ABM Dividends

ABM Industries Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11. The 1.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.78. It is important to note, however, that the 1.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.17% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares while 96.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.64%. There are 96.50% institutions holding the ABM Industries Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.55% of the shares, roughly 10.47 million ABM shares worth $471.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.78% or 8.6 million shares worth $387.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF. With 4.52 million shares estimated at $199.13 million under it, the former controlled 6.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF held about 4.41% of the shares, roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $133.47 million.