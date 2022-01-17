8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) Shares Declined By -2.83% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 0.79 million 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $16.49 changed hands at -$0.22 or -1.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.89B. EGHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -137.54% off its 52-week high of $39.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.95, which suggests the last value was 3.27% up since then. When we look at 8×8 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Analysts gave the 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended EGHT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 8×8 Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.28 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.61%, with the 5-day performance at -0.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is -2.83% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EGHT’s forecast low is $17.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -203.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.09% for it to hit the projected low.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 8×8 Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.53% over the past 6 months, a 138.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 8×8 Inc. will rise 150.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $154.06 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that 8×8 Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $160.31 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.92%. The 2022 estimates are for 8×8 Inc. earnings to increase by 9.10%.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 26 and January 31.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.63% of 8×8 Inc. shares while 98.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.57%. There are 98.89% institutions holding the 8×8 Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.86% of the shares, roughly 16.93 million EGHT shares worth $395.96 million.

Sylebra Capital Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.94% or 13.61 million shares worth $318.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.55 million shares estimated at $171.12 million under it, the former controlled 6.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $69.3 million.