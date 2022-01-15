trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) Share Price Recovers 14.22% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.25 trading at -$0.06 or -2.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $783.36M. That closing price of TRVG’s stock is at a discount of -161.33% from its 52-week high price of $5.88 and is indicating a premium of 14.22% from its 52-week low price of $1.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.60%, in the last five days TRVG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the stock touched $2.25 price level, adding 5.86% to its value on the day. trivago N.V.’s shares saw a change of 3.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.32% in past 5-day. trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) showed a performance of 9.22% in past 30-days.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that trivago N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 123.08% while that of industry is 4.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 150.00% in the current quarter and calculating 150.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $106.58 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $144.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $38.48 million and $45.35 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 176.90% while estimating it to be 218.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 96.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.34%.

TRVG Dividends

trivago N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.38% institutions for trivago N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc is the top institutional holder at TRVG for having 21.12 million shares of worth $52.16 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 22.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.42 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.41 million shares of worth $8.42 million or 3.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.89 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.93% of company’s stock.