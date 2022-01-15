Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Jumps 85.86% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $15.33?

In last trading session, Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.33 trading at -$0.11 or -0.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.40B. That closing price of TCN’s stock is at a discount of -0.85% from its 52-week high price of $15.46 and is indicating a premium of 64.19% from its 52-week low price of $5.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 261.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.71%, in the last five days TCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $15.33 price level, adding 0.84% to its value on the day. Tricon Residential Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.66% in past 5-day. Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) showed a performance of 2.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.11 million shares which calculate 5.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.02% for stock’s current value.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $111.17 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $127.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.30% during past 5 years.

TCN Dividends

Tricon Residential Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.44%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.22 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.49%.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.21% institutions for Tricon Residential Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Beck, Mack & Oliver LLC is the top institutional holder at TCN for having 0.28 million shares of worth $3.79 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Real Estate Securities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.66 million shares of worth $22.26 million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $20.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.