Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) Is 35.29% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $91.71 trading at $0.06 or 0.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.19B. That closing price of TW’s stock is at a discount of -11.58% from its 52-week high price of $102.33 and is indicating a premium of 35.29% from its 52-week low price of $59.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 609.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.42 in the current quarter.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.07%, in the last five days TW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $91.71 price level, adding 3.2% to its value on the day. Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.23% in past 5-day. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) showed a performance of -3.78% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $103.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $89.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $124.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.95% for stock’s current value.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tradeweb Markets Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.43% while that of industry is 23.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.50% in the current quarter and calculating 11.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $276.78 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $303.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $233.08 million and $273.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.80% while estimating it to be 10.90% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.95%.

TW Dividends

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.75% institutions for Tradeweb Markets Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at TW for having 13.51 million shares of worth $1.09 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $780.06 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.28 million shares of worth $346.03 million or 4.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.21 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $279.12 million in the company or a holder of 3.05% of company’s stock.