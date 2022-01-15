Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Rises 1.59%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.20 trading at $0.63 or 1.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.44B. That closing price of TSEM’s stock is at a discount of -2.76% from its 52-week high price of $41.31 and is indicating a premium of 38.28% from its 52-week low price of $24.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 434.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.45 in the current quarter.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.59%, in the last five days TSEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $40.20 price level, adding 2.26% to its value on the day. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 1.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.68% in past 5-day. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) showed a performance of 4.66% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $44.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.45% for stock’s current value.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 53.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.67% while that of industry is 27.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $410.17 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $395.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

TSEM Dividends

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.63% institutions for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at TSEM for having 11.11 million shares of worth $332.3 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Senvest Management LLC, which was holding about 8.58 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $256.6 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.02 million shares of worth $96.17 million or 2.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.18 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $64.1 million in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.