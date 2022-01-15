SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS): -4.57% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.91 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $371.55M. That closing price of SSSS’s stock is at a discount of -4.57% from its 52-week high price of $13.50 and is indicating a premium of 46.63% from its 52-week low price of $6.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 484.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days SSSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $12.91 price level, adding 4.37% to its value on the day. SuRo Capital Corp.’s shares saw a change of -0.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.30% in past 5-day. SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) showed a performance of 16.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -54.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.19% for stock’s current value.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -40.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $523k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $600k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $408k and $923k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.20% while estimating it to be -35.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.20% during past 5 years.

SSSS Dividends

SuRo Capital Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.58% institutions for SuRo Capital Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bulldog Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at SSSS for having 0.77 million shares of worth $9.9 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Impax Asset Management Group Plc, which was holding about 0.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.47 million.

On the other hand, Pax World Small Cap Fund and Special Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.73 million shares of worth $9.47 million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.91 million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.