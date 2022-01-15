Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Is Up 13.33% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.80 trading at $0.14 or 2.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $753.64M. That closing price of WTTR’s stock is at a discount of -11.47% from its 52-week high price of $7.58 and is indicating a premium of 35.74% from its 52-week low price of $4.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 399.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.10%, in the last five days WTTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $6.80 price level, adding 2.16% to its value on the day. Select Energy Services Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.03% in past 5-day. Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) showed a performance of 13.33% in past 30-days.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Select Energy Services Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 83.42% while that of industry is 26.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.20% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $230.07 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $257.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $133.34 million and $140.33 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 72.50% while estimating it to be 83.50% for the next quarter.

WTTR Dividends

Select Energy Services Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.64% institutions for Select Energy Services Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SCF Partners, Inc. is the top institutional holder at WTTR for having 13.81 million shares of worth $71.67 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 6.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.49 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.26 million shares of worth $32.49 million or 6.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.82% of company’s stock.