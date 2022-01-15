Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $82.00.

In last trading session, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $61.86 trading at -$0.51 or -0.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.95B. That closing price of RBA’s stock is at a discount of -23.15% from its 52-week high price of $76.18 and is indicating a premium of 18.19% from its 52-week low price of $50.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 409.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.82%, in the last five days RBA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $61.86 price level, adding 1.62% to its value on the day. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 1.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.46% in past 5-day. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) showed a performance of -2.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.08 million shares which calculate 3.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $69.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $55.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $82.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.09% for stock’s current value.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.83% while that of industry is -7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $508.78 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $504.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

RBA Dividends

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.62%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.00 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.86%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.31% institutions for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. is the top institutional holder at RBA for having 12.2 million shares of worth $752.14 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 6.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $394.24 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and MFS International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.87 million shares of worth $300.33 million or 4.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.83 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $240.0 million in the company or a holder of 3.47% of company’s stock.