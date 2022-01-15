Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $35.29?

In last trading session, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.29 trading at $5.16 or 17.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.38B. That closing price of RXDX’s stock is at a discount of -14.74% from its 52-week high price of $40.49 and is indicating a premium of 54.35% from its 52-week low price of $16.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 271.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.13%, in the last five days RXDX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $35.29 price level, adding 4.29% to its value on the day. Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.48% in past 5-day. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) showed a performance of 3.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.09 million shares which calculate 3.52 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $650k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $650k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

RXDX Dividends

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.45% institutions for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at RXDX for having 3.71 million shares of worth $88.06 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, which was holding about 3.31 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.58 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.25 million shares of worth $29.64 million or 3.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.