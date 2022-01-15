Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Is Now 20.37% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.29 trading at -$1.68 or -4.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.92B. That closing price of PECO’s stock is at a discount of -9.19% from its 52-week high price of $36.35 and is indicating a premium of 20.37% from its 52-week low price of $26.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 206.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.80%, in the last five days PECO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $33.29 price level, adding 8.42% to its value on the day. Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.77% in past 5-day. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) showed a performance of 6.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.75 million shares which calculate 8.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.88% for stock’s current value.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $119.79 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $119.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 119.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.90%.

PECO Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 111.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 113.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 111.37% institutions for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PECO for having 3.21 million shares of worth $98.52 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 2.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.75 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.13 million shares of worth $34.77 million or 5.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.1 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $33.01 million in the company or a holder of 5.60% of company’s stock.