Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Is Now 61.63% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.05 trading at $0.1 or 0.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $409.29M. That closing price of ORMP’s stock is at a discount of -185.43% from its 52-week high price of $31.54 and is indicating a premium of 61.63% from its 52-week low price of $4.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 881.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.91%, in the last five days ORMP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $11.05 price level, adding 11.1% to its value on the day. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.74% in past 5-day. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) showed a performance of -26.77% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -261.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -171.49% for stock’s current value.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.56% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.40% in the current quarter and calculating -5.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $700k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $700k in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.10% during past 5 years.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.74% institutions for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ORMP for having 1.43 million shares of worth $31.51 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 0.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.6 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.7 million shares of worth $16.47 million or 1.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.5 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.67 million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.