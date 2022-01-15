Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) At $89.03: What To Do?

In last trading session, Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $89.03 trading at -$0.31 or -0.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.68B. That closing price of MGA’s stock is at a discount of -17.13% from its 52-week high price of $104.28 and is indicating a premium of 22.18% from its 52-week low price of $69.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.35%, in the last five days MGA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $89.03 price level, adding 1.24% to its value on the day. Magna International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.06% in past 5-day. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) showed a performance of 14.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.82 million shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Magna International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.00% while that of industry is 14.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -18.50% in the current quarter and calculating -25.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.31 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $9.08 billion and $10.57 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.60% while estimating it to be -0.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -54.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 39.80%.

MGA Dividends

Magna International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 17 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.93%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.72 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.49%.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.64% institutions for Magna International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at MGA for having 12.6 million shares of worth $948.28 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 11.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $868.07 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard/Windsor II are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.57 million shares of worth $299.45 million or 1.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.36 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $273.55 million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.