Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Share Price Rebounds 19.7% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.00 trading at $1.09 or 1.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.91B. That closing price of KMPR’s stock is at a discount of -31.22% from its 52-week high price of $83.98 and is indicating a premium of 19.7% from its 52-week low price of $51.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 314.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.73%, in the last five days KMPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $64.00 price level, adding 0.56% to its value on the day. Kemper Corporation’s shares saw a change of 8.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.64% in past 5-day. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) showed a performance of 15.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.64 million shares which calculate 2.08 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kemper Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -126.48% while that of industry is 10.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -115.70% in the current quarter and calculating -97.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.39 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.41 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.21 billion and $1.2 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.50% while estimating it to be 17.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

KMPR Dividends

Kemper Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.94%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.61%.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.02% institutions for Kemper Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at KMPR for having 5.98 million shares of worth $399.46 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $366.16 million.

On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.18 million shares of worth $145.29 million or 3.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $124.8 million in the company or a holder of 2.94% of company’s stock.