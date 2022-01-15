Is Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO), -22.85% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $67.80 trading at -$0.17 or -0.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.95B. That closing price of SCCO’s stock is at a discount of -22.85% from its 52-week high price of $83.29 and is indicating a premium of 19.0% from its 52-week low price of $54.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.17 in the current quarter.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.25%, in the last five days SCCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $67.80 price level, adding 2.93% to its value on the day. Southern Copper Corporation’s shares saw a change of 9.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.36% in past 5-day. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) showed a performance of 18.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $59.27 to the stock, which implies a fall of -14.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $43.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $72.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 36.58% for stock’s current value.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Southern Copper Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 121.18% while that of industry is 6.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.59 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.70%.

SCCO Dividends

Southern Copper Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 24 and January 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 89.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.28% institutions for Southern Copper Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SCCO for having 6.22 million shares of worth $349.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $203.09 million.

On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.12 million shares of worth $119.17 million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.76 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $45.43 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.